A 31-year-old Woodbridge man is jailed on driving under the influence, eluding police and several other charges after a Monday morning pursuit on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
At 12:45 a.m., Deputy F.A. Martinez initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding, activating his cruiser’s emergency equipment in the area of Garrisonville Road and the Jessica Chaney Bridge, the Stafford Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated towards the on-ramp to I-95 north. Deputy Martinez pursued the vehicle onto I-95 where the vehicle continued to speed.
As the vehicle approached exit 143, it slowed and began to maneuver towards the exit ramp. In an unsuccessful attempt to lose the deputy, the suspect suddenly veered back towards the through lanes of I-95 nearly striking the exit sign, the sheriff's office said. Deputy Martinez followed the suspect back onto I-95 where the pursuit continued.
As the suspect approached the on-ramp from Jefferson Davis Highway, he slowed and turned right on I-95 to attempt to go the wrong direction up the on-ramp. However, the suspect was unable to navigate the turn and collided with the guardrail ending the pursuit, the sheriff's office said. The total length of the pursuit was six-tenths of a mile.
The suspect, Michael Gaines II, 31, of Woodbridge, smelled of alcoholic beverages and had slurred speech, the sheriff's office said. Upon a search of the vehicle, an open container of alcoholic beverage was discovered in the center console. Rounds of ammunition were also found in the trunk, according to the news release.
Gaines was charged with driving under the influence-second offense in five years, eluding, refusal of test, four counts of possession of ammunition by a felon, obstruction of justice, driving without a license, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and two traffic violations, the sheriff's office said. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
