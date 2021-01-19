A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested on possession and distribution of child pornography charges this month after an investigation by the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A Prince William detective on the task force launched the investigation in February 2020, leading to the discovery that the suspect "possessed and distributed child pornography via a mobile device through an undisclosed network" between October 2018 and September 2019, police said in a news release.
On. Dec. 31, detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Rafael Antonio Gutierrez Guzman, 25, of Illinois Avenue in Woodbridge with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.