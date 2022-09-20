A 48-year-old Woodbridge man has been charged with sexual battery involving a 2-year-old boy.
On Sept. 10, Osman Alexis Banegas Chavez was visiting an acquaintance at a home in Woodbridge when a family member saw him inappropriately touching the toddler, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The family member confronted him and quickly got the victim away.
"The accused left the residence later that evening and the police were contacted," Carr said. No physical injuries were reported.
On Monday, police arrested Banegas Chavez of Maple Leaf Lane in Woodbridge on a charge of aggravated sexual battery, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.