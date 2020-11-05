A 34-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested in a stabbing that left three people injured early Wednesday.
Police were called to the County Center Apartments in the 13100 block of Tazanari Way in Woodbridge just before 4:30 a.m. to investigate a fight with weapons. Officers arrived to find three people suffering from stab wounds, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation escalated inside an apartment and the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed three people -- a 41-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. A brief struggle ensued, where the accused was also injured, before the parties separated, Carr said.
One victim was flown by helicopter to an area hospital while two victims and the suspect were taken by ambulance to an area hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have charged James Jackson III of the 13000 block of Tazanari Way with three counts of malicious wounding, Carr said.
(2) comments
There is an incredible amount of violence and crime in this townhouse development. Biden has promised more of this across the nation as he integrates low cost housing into nice communities. If you disagree with him you are a racist.
But the violent car jacking by a white man at LifeTime Fitness in Gainesville, isn't an indictment on Trump? Your hypocrisy is showing, "economic anxiety" isn't why a lot of you support Trump.
