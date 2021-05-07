A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a car Thursday night on Minnieville Road near Noblewood Plaza in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the scene at 8:07 p.m., where the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian walking across the road outside the crosswalk, Prince William County Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The Mustang's driver, a 29-year-old Woodbridge man, remained at the scene.
The 56-year-old victim, whose name was not released pending notification of family, was taken to the hospital where he died.
Speed, alcohol and drug use were not factors with the driver, Carr said.
