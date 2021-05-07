Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.