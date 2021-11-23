A 43-year-old Woodbridge man died in a workplace accident just after midnight Tuesday at the Home Depot, 2815 Merrilee Drive, in Fairfax.
Officers and fire and rescue personnel responded for a man who was trapped underneath a forklift that had fallen over on its side.
Paul Gato 43, of Woodbridge, was found under the forklift and pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Preliminarily, detectives determined Gato was operating the forklift unloading supplies from a delivery truck when the forklift fell, trapping him.
The driver of the delivery truck heard the loud crash, noticed Gato under the forklift and immediately summoned emergency medical services and police.
Detectives determined there is no indication of criminal activity. The investigation is still active, and detectives are working with officials from the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the release said.
The state medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy.
