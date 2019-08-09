A federal grand jury returned an indictment Thursday charging a Woodbridge man with straw purchasing two firearms in November 2016 and then giving those firearms to a Boston man.
According to the indictment, Carl Napper, 26, was allegedly paid $250 to straw purchase two firearms on behalf of a Boston man, who then transported the firearms back to Boston. One of these firearms was recovered in Boston a month later after having been used in a shooting incident, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Napper is charged with making false statements on an ATF form in connection with the purchase of the firearms, and transferring the firearms to a resident of another state). If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of conviction.
Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.
