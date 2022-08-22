A 65-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and a teenage boy injured in a single-vehicle crash Aug. 21 on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County.
The wreck happened at the 291 exit ramp about 3:50 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 attempted to exit the interstate abruptly. The Ford ran off of the right side of the road and collided with an embankment, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a news release. The Ford was hauling a small utility trailer that overturned.
The driver, Louin S. Coates, 65, of Woodbridge, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.
His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
