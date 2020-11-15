A 63-year-old Woodbridge man was killed early Sunday morning when he was struck by a car near the intersection of Loisdale Road and Loisdale Court in Springfield.
Detectives say Maurice Lewis, of Woodbridge, was crossing the road at the intersection about 12:05 a.m. when a 2017 Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Loisdale Road struck him near the crosswalk, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver. The investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Fairfax police at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477 ), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
The case is the 13th pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2020.
