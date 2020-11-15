Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.