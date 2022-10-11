A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday on Horner Road in Woodbridge.
The wreck happened just after 9:50 p.m. near Millwood Drive when the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Horner lost control approaching a sharp curve.
The car crossed over the double yellow center line in the road before leaving the roadway, striking a ditch, and rolling several times. Rescue responded and pronounced the driver, Denard Everett Bankston II, 24, dead at the scene, said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Preliminarily, speed appears to be a factor, Perok said.
Crash investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.
