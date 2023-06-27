A 36-year-old Woodbridge man was killed in a Monday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.
State police said a 2011 BMW sedan was traveling south on I-95 near the Falmouth exit in the left lane at a slow rate of speed when it made an abrupt lane change to the right lane.
A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid a collision and rear-ended the BMW about 7:53 a.m. The impact caused the BMW to collide with the Jersey wall, state police said in a news release.
The driver of the BMW, a 36-year-old Woodbridge man, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital where he later died of his injuries, the release said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Police are withholding the man's identity pending next of kin notification.
The driver of the Chrysler, a 52-year-old Stafford man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Stafford Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
