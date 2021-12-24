A 65-year-old Woodbridge man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on the Interstate 95 ramp to the Capital Beltway.
State police say a 1989 Chevrolet Corvette struck the right jersey wall and then struck the left jersey wall just before 3 a.m. on the northbound I-95 ramp to northbound I-495.
The driver, Douglas T. Wilson, 65, of Woodbridge, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
