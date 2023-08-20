A 67-year-old man was killed early Sunday when a car struck his moped on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.
The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. when the victim, traveling southbound on Neabsco Mills Road near the stop bar at Smoke Court, was struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Junaid Mahmood Qureshi was thrown from the 2018 Yamaha FX 5 moped onto the windshield of the Malibu before rolling to the ground, Carr said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, Carr said.
The Malibu driver remained at the scene. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision with the driver, Carr said.
Poor fellow should of never had to ride a moped. Another victim of Bidenomics. No care or respect for our elders what is to come of us?
