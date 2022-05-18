A 62-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and three others injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Opitz Boulevard at Telegraph Road.
The wreck happened about 1:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2006 GMC Savanna traveling west on Opitz "at a high rate of speed" collided with a 2008 Ford E350 stopped at a red light, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The force of the crash pushed the Ford E350 into a 2012 Toyota Sienna that was also stopped at the traffic light.
A passenger in the GMC Savanna, 62-year-old Mitchell Schaffer, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Perok said. The GMC's driver, a 58-year-old Woodbridge man, also was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, Perok said.
The driver of the Ford E350, a 36-year-old Stafford man, and the driver of the Toyota Sienna, a 41-year-old Fairfax Station woman, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision and charges are pending, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.