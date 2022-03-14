A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims.
According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of senior citizens living throughout the United States who were duped into believing that they were sending money at the request of and for the benefit of romantic partners they met through online dating sites. In fact, the victims had been directed to send money to Garuba by individuals in Nigeria who were operating a “romance fraud” scheme.
To receive the funds, Garuba opened a number of bank accounts at local bank branches in Virginia, according to an FBI news release. A victim of the scheme called his bank to report that the money he wired to Garuba was induced through fraud.
In the ensuing investigation, Garuba lied and told his bank that he was engaged in business with the victims, had purchased cars for them, and had the paperwork to prove it, the release said.
Garuba’s bank closed his account for fraud when he failed to produce any records. However, he continued to perpetrate the fraud scheme by accepting shipments of cash and wire transfers from victims.
In total, Garuba transferred approximately 15% of the nearly $2.9 million that the fraudsters obtained from the victims, according to the FBI. During this period, Garuba was aware that much of this money was obtained through fraudulent means and that he was furthering the fraud.
Garuba used the illegal proceeds to purchase vehicles at auction in the United States and then shipped the vehicles to Nigeria for the benefit of the leaders of the “romance fraud” scheme, the release said.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, III.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carina A. Cuellar and Kimberly Riley Pedersen prosecuted the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.