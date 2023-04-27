A Woodbridge man was sentenced earlier this month to 52 months in prison for distributing fentanyl to a teenager who later died of an overdose.
According to court documents, in April of 2022, Latae'veion Woods, 21, sold pills purporting to be Percocet to a 14-year-old, who died of a fentanyl overdose approximately five days after the distribution, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Following the overdose death, officers found a clear plastic baggie containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills in the juvenile’s pants. Analysis later showed that the pills actually contained fentanyl. Police also discovered text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone which revealed that Woods distributed pills to the juvenile on multiple occasions during March and April 2022, the release said.
The messages further established that Woods instructed the juvenile how to redistribute the pills and directed him to resell the pills for a specific amount of money. No other messages were located on the juvenile’s phone to suggest he had any other source of supply for Percocet.
Messages also demonstrated that Woods offered to sell the juvenile a firearm, specifically, a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. During a search warrant of Woods’ residence, law enforcement seized a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun, both of which Woods admitted belonged to him, the release said.
Woods was sentenced April 14.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; and Peter Newsham, Chief of Prince William County Police, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis, III.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hahn prosecuted the case.
distribution and murder only 14 years jeez this county sucks
