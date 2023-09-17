A 25-year-old Woodbridge man is jailed on murder charges in the Saturday evening shooting death of his neighbor in the Summerland Heights apartment complex.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn at 7:19 p.m., where they found the victim, 43-year-old Kareem Rasheen Tyrone Harris, suffering a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived, but Harris died at an area hospital, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The victim and the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Malcom Andre Monts of Gableridge Turn, had been arguing in the patio area of a ground level apartment before the shooting, Perok said. After the shooting, Monts returned to his own separate apartment in the same building.
Officers found Monts at his apartment and he was arrested without incident. He is jailed without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail on charges of murder and use of a firearm in a felony, Perok said.
The shooting is Prince William County's 19th homicide of 2023. Last year, there were 22 murders in the county.
