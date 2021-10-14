A 22-year-old Woodbridge man was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed during a dispute with a fellow employee in Manassas Park.
Police were originally called for a shooting at 3:15 p.m., at 6000 Palisades Circle, but arrived to find a man with a stab wound to the lower abdomen laying in the road.
Bystanders on the scene directed officers to suspects seen walking in the area and they were apprehended and taken into custody, Manassas Park police said in a statement. A knife and firearm were recovered at the scene.
"At this time, this is an isolated incident that started as an argument between two employees who worked for the same moving company," the statement said.
A Prince William County police officer was in the area at the time and assisted officers with the investigation.
The stabbing victim is a 22-year-old male Woodbridgeman who was airlifted with serious injuries.
The suspect is a 20-year-old Waldorf, Md., man. Police have not yet released his name or charges against him.
