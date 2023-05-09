A 38-year-old Woodbridge man died after he was struck by a car Monday night on Potomac Shores Parkway outside Dumfries.
The driver of a 2010 Lexus R35 was traveling south on the parkway near River Heritage Boulevard just before 11:10 p.m. when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Fire and rescue responded and announced the pedestrian, identified as Abdul Bubu Kamara Jr., dead at the scene, Carr said.
The Lexus driver, a 29-year-old Woodbridge woman, remained at the scene.
"At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was wearing dark-colored clothing and not within a crosswalk. Additionally, the above area of the roadway was not illuminated," Carr said in a release.
Speed, alcohol and drug use were not factors on the part of the driver, she said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
