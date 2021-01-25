Police are searching for the suspected gunman in a Saturday night shooting outside a Woodbridge sports bar and hookah lounge.
Officers were called to the Babylon Café at 3081 Golansky Blvd. at 9:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They arrived and found a 27-year-old man nearby suffering from gunshot wounds, said Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr. Officers utilized their department-issued trauma kits to provide first aid to the man until rescue workers arrived and took the man to the hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Carr said.
Police said the victim and an acquaintance got into an argument inside the cafe and eventually moved outside where the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, striking the victim.
The gunman then fled in a dark colored vehicle. The victim also ran from the area until located by the police, Carr said. Shell casings were located in the parking lot and collected by officers.
Later that morning, officers responded to the 3100 block of Golansky Boulevard for a report of two businesses damaged in the shooting.
Detectives have obtained warrants charging James Lawrence Gregory Jr. of the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of property, Carr said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Gregory is black, about 6'4 and 300 pounds with long black dread locks and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
that place needs to be shut down always shooting there what about curfew
