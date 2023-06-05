Police are searching for a Woodbridge man wanted in the May 21 shooting death of another man at the Misty Ridge Apartments off U.S. 1.
The victim, 25-year-old Michael Eugene Hawkins III, and the suspect had been involved in an ongoing dispute and were arguing in front of the complex when gunshots were exchanged, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Hawkins was struck in the lower body and the suspect fled.
Officers provided first aid at the scene but Hawkins died later at an area hospital.
Police identifed Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, 34, of the 13900 block of Roanoke Street, as the shooter, but have not been able to locate him, Perok said. Hampton is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
(2) comments
Jeffrey Donelle Hampton ensures that the culture of violence continues. Dude probably has a long previous arrest record as well. It continues...
"The culture of violence" tips fedora.
