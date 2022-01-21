A Woodbridge man who opened fire on police officers from the roof of his home in November 2018 will spend his life in prison for the crime.

Brett Anthony Monteith, 33, was sentenced in Prince William County Circuit Court on Thursday after pleading guilty Dec. 17 to two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, one as a second offense.

He was sentenced to life in prison on one of the attempted capital murder charges, a total of eight years on the firearm charges and 30 years with all suspended and 10 years probation on the second attempted capital murder charge, Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth said in a news release.

The incident began with a 911 call at 5:41 p.m. Nov. 4, 2018 call from a man reporting that his grandson was bleeding and holding a firearm at their home in the 1100 block of Laurel Street off Featherstone Road.

Officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of the 911 call and faced immediate gunfire from the roof of the home, police said at the time.

Prosecutors said Monteith was armed with a .45 caliber rifle and opened fire on officers, striking one officer in his ballistic vest and hitting a marked, occupied police vehicle three times.

"The officers took cover and struggled to determine where the gunman was positioned," the news release said. "Once they determined Mr. Monteith was on the roof, they gave clear verbal commands to the gunman which he refused. Mr. Monteith came down from the roof, approached the officers, and pointed the rifle directly at them. Mr. Monteith was shot during the incident. Officers rendered aid and took him into custody." Police say Monteith shot himself with a firearm prior to the initial 911 call.

“Our office works extremely hard for justice. We work hard to hold people accountable for their actions and to keep our community safe, including the police officers that work here,” Ashworth said in a statement.

The presiding Judge, James A. Willett, commended the officers involved for their heroism, service to community, and professionalism in action to include rendering aid after the shooting.