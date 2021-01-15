Imagine starting the new year by winning $1 million. That’s what happened to Kenneth Thompkins of Woodbridge when he won Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle -- on New Year's Day.
His ticket, #325475, was one of four $1 million winning tickets drawn. He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 13360 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, the Virginia Lottery said in a news release. He discovered he had the winning ticket when he pulled up the winning numbers on his computer.
“I looked at it once. I looked at it twice. I looked at it three times,” he told lottery officials. “It’s unreal!”
The other three top prize-winning tickets in the Jan. 1 drawing were bought in Farmville, Fredericksburg and Virginia Beach. Six tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Danville, Gloucester, North Chesterfield, Poquoson, Smithfield and Virginia Beach. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.
Thompkins said he plays the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle each year.
“You never know what might happen!” he said.
He’s not the only winner. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.