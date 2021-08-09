When Yibeltal Belachew scratched his "100X The Money" ticket from the Virginia Lottery, he could see that he’d won something, but he didn’t know what.
When he later checked his ticket again, he was surprised to see he’d won the game’s $7 million top prize.
“It took me a while to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” the Woodbridge man told Lottery officials. “You don’t believe that kind of stuff right away!”
He bought his winning ticket at the Safeway at 10350 Willard Way in Fairfax.
The 100X The Money game (game #2021) features prizes ranging from $30 to that $7 million top prize, including a $500,000 second prize. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two $7 million top prizes remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,611,200. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 2.77.
Belachew had the choice of taking the full $7 million prize in annual payments over 30 years, or a one-time cash-option of $4.2 million before taxes. He chose the cash option.
Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education.
