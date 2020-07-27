A 24-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Sunday night after crashing his motorcycle while being pursued by a state trooper.
, said Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County. The crash occurred July 26, 2020 at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the Interstate 495 and Interstate 95 interchange.
Virginia State Police Trooper M. Spalding spotted a group of six motorcycles traveling west on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County at a high rate of speed around 11:50 p.m.
As the trooper pulled in behind the pack of motorcycles, two of the drivers accelerated in speed and pulled away from the group, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. At that point, the trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicles. The motorcycles accelerated again and took the Exit 170C ramp from westbound I-495 to southbound Interstate 95.
As the motorcycles came through the curve in the ramp at a high rate of speed, the trooper observed one of the motorcycles - a 2006 Honda CBR600RR - run off the right side of the road and strike the cement wall, Geller said. Its operator, Nibeya Tesfaye, 24, of Woodbridge, was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation. Geller said the other motorcyclist did not stop at the scene.
