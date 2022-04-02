Democrats will have a contested local nomination in one of the new districts for the Virginia House of Delegates.
Woodbridge native Rozia Henson, 29, is seeking the party’s nomination in the new 19th District.
The revised 19th District covers mostly northeastern Prince William and southeastern Fairfax County. Its southern limit is primarily along Rippon Boulevard, although a small area near Leesylvania State Park is included. Its western edge follows Interstate 95 from Northern Virginia Community College to the Occoquan River.
In Fairfax, the district includes Lorton and Mason Neck, with its northern border encompassing Fort Belvoir.
The area is currently represented by Democratic Dels. Candi King (2nd), Kathy Tran (42nd) and Luke Torian (52nd).
Woodbridge community advocate Makya Little is also seeking the party nomination.
Henson, who commutes to an information technology job outside Joint Base Andrews, is vice president of the Prince William County Young Democrats. He has a bachelor’s in political science from Virginia State University and master’s in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Henson ran for the party nomination in the 2nd District in 2020 when former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy stepped down to run for the Democratic nomination for governor. He came fifth in a five-way race.
Henson said he felt ready to run for office because he lives and grew up in the district and “was in the best position to make a difference for this community.”
He wants to advocate for investments in affordable housing, adequate funding for state parks and investment in transportation initiatives.
On transportation, Henson wants to find ways to ease the financial burden on commuters who use express lanes to reach work on time.
He said it’s important for Democrats to take back control of the House of Delegates.
“We know what is at stake,” he said. “We have seen what is at stake.”
The Virginia Supreme Court approved final maps for congressional and General Assembly districts in December. The court took over the redistricting, required after the 2020 Census, because the state’s redistricting commission could not reach agreement on new maps.
The new maps took Prince William County from eight delegate districts and four Senate seats to seven delegates and three senators. However, those seats are more centered on Prince William County than the existing seats.
The House seats more closely mirror the districts on the Board of County Supervisors, with Manassas and adjacent areas contained in one district. The Senate districts cover the western, southeastern and northeastern parts of the county.
The new districts will be effective for the 2023 election, although some lawsuits are trying to force elections under the revised maps for 2022.
