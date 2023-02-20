Petty Officer 3rd Class Cesar Chang, a native of Woodbridge, was one of the sailors maintaining the aircraft for Strike Fighter Squadron VFA 122, which was among the units that conducted a unified flyover at the end of the performance of the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Ariz.
The flyover formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.
Growing up in Woodbridge, Chang attended Woodbridge High School and graduated in 2016. Skills and values similar to those found in Woodbridge are important to succeed in the military, he said.
“Growing up in my hometown I learned how to work with people of different backgrounds and how to experience all cultures and how hard work will always pay off,” Chang said.
Chang joined the Navy four years ago. Today, he serves as an aviation electrician’s mate.
“I joined the Navy to explore the world and meet new people,” Chang said.
As Chang continues to train and perform missions, he has a great deal of pride serving in the Navy.
“To me serving in the Navy means to protect and help those in need while bettering myself,” added Chang. “It gives us the opportunity to better help those in need.”
This article was written by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
(2) comments
A woke military is a weak military. How hard did they have to search for this gender confused moron?
No, a military that can't recruit is a weak military.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.