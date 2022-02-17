Evangeline Doyle, a resident of Tribute at The Glen in Woodbridge, celebrated her 101st birthday on Groundhog Day with her family and friends at the senior living community.
Her daughter, Susan Doyle, was thrilled to celebrate this momentous milestone with her.
“I’m very happy we were able to celebrate together this year,” Susan said. “I’m so grateful to the team at Tribute for planning such a special birthday party for mom. Everyone participated and had such a fun time, residents and team members alike. Mom has had a wonderful year and our hearts are filled.”
Evangeline has led a full life, most of it in her hometown of Lawrenceville, in southern Virginia. She was married for 66 years to her beloved husband, Elton Norborne Doyle, before he passed away, and they raised two children. She has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was very proud of her husband’s military service in World War II and was very supportive of his 20-year tenure as the mayor of Lawrenceville.
She was educated at Madison College (now JMU) and taught school prior to her marriage and then again for many years after her children were school-aged. After her retirement, the avid reader found fulfillment as an aide at her community library.
Over the years, Evangeline has been very active in her church, participated in garden clubs, and was an ardent bridge player. She even performed in her local community theater. She also loved cooking, and one of her recipes was printed in Southern Living many years ago as part of an article about the development of Brunswick Stew (developed in her home county of Brunswick County.).
