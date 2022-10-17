Woodbridge resident Miaraha Humayun is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was motivated to join the Peace Corps because I wanted to explore the world and show the strengths of different communities,” Humayun said. “Through my experiences and obstacles, I hope to challenge myself and become a more resilient and curious individual.”
Humayun is a graduate of Osbourn Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Virginia in biology. She will volunteer in the health sector in Peru.
The Peace Corps volunteers who are returning to overseas posts include both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Volunteers have already returned to a total of 23 countries around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.