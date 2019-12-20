A 31-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Rippon Boulevard.
The wreck happened at 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Old Coach Road, said Prince William County police spokesman Wade Dickinson.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Acura Integra was traveling westbound on Rippon Boulevard approaching the intersection, lost control and struck a guardrail before overturning into the woods.
The driver, Anteneh Mohammed Desta Al-Damari, was the lone occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
