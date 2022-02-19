The new districts for Virginia’s House of Delegates are starting to get candidates.
Woodbridge resident Makya Little announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the new 19th District seat this week.
The revised 19th District covers mostly northeastern Prince William and southeastern Fairfax County. Its southern limit is primarily along Rippon Boulevard, although a small area near Leesylvania State Park is included. Its western edge follows Interstate 95 from Northern Virginia Community College to the Occoquan River.
In Fairfax, the district includes Lorton and Mason Neck, with its northern border encompassing Fort Belvoir.
The area is currently represented by Democratic Dels. Candi King (2nd), Kathy Tran (42) and Luke Torian (52).
Little is a community advocate who worked nearly 20 years for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She has also served as president of the Thomas Jefferson Alumni Action Group and a member of the Lewis Academy NOW Committee.
She led an unsuccessful push to revise the state’s divorce laws in the current General Assembly session, spurred by her experience as a survivor of domestic violence.
Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, filed House Bill 1351 to provide an exception to Virginia’s rule that those seeking a divorce must be separated for one year. The exception would apply in cases of “cruelty, reasonable apprehension of bodily hurt, or willful desertion or abandonment.”
The legislation died in a House subcommittee.
In her campaign announcement, Little said she would advocate for an extension of Metro service to Woodbridge. A study released by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation in October estimated a Metro extension to the Triangle area could cost up to $27 billion.
“We need a long-term vision for public transportation in our community,” she said.
She also advocated for legislation to protect natural resources.
“We can’t afford to be complacent with the stewardship of our natural resources and ecological treasures,” she said.
The Virginia Supreme Court approved final maps for Congressional and General Assembly districts in December. The court took over the redistricting, required after the 2020 Census, because the state’s redistricting commission could not reach agreement on new maps.
The new maps took Prince William County from eight delegate districts and four Senate seats to seven delegates and three senators. However, those seats are more centered on Prince William County than the existing seats.
The House seats more closely mirror the districts on the Board of County Supervisors, with Manassas and adjacent areas contained in one district. The Senate districts cover the western, southeastern and northeastern parts of the county.
The new districts will be effective for the 2023 election, although some lawsuits are trying to force elections under the revised maps for 2022.
As of Friday, no candidates had announced campaigns for any of the other new districts representing parts of Prince William County.
Nolan, when you interview someone, do you actually ask them questions or do you fill in the blanks yourself with what you like? I know you’re an idiot, but I was interested in learning what she has to say, not you, a notorious democrat propagandist.
