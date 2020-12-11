Another candidate has joined the race for the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District seat being vacated by Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy.
Woodbridge resident Rozia Henson, Jr. on Thursday announced his intention to run as a Democrat for the seat, joining Democrats Woodbridge resident Pamela Montgomery and Dumfries resident Candi King and Republican Heather Mitchell of Stafford.
The seat is being vacated by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who announced Tuesday she is resigning to focus on her run for the Democratic nomination for governor. The 2nd District consists of portions of eastern Prince William County and northern Stafford County.
Henson told the website PW Perspectives that he was already planning on running for the seat in the 2021 election.
“Virginians cannot wait for policies to pass slowly in the General Assembly,” Henson said. “Let your voices be heard and help progressively move Virginia forward.”
Henson is an IT program manager and a member of the Prince William Young Democrats and Prince William County Historical Commission.
Henson describes himself as an openly gay progressive, and his campaign is focused on issues surrounding affordable housing, jobs, immigration reform, and environmental reform, PW Perspectives reported.
The parties are expected to select their nominees this weekend, as the slate of candidates will be finalized Monday. The special election will be Jan. 5 so the winner can be seated for the 2021 session of the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 13.
The winner will have to run for re-election in the fall to a full two-year term, although the boundaries of the district may change if a statewide redistricting plan is adopted in the meantime.
