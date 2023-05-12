Woodbridge Rotary Club on Monday installed 100 American flags at Sentara to thank hospital team members during National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week.
The “Flags for Heroes” installation on the hospital’s front lawn along the 2300 block of Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge is meant as an inspirational display of appreciation for not only physicians, nurses and clinical staff who tend to patients and families, but also the administrative team, those working in labs and imaging, community health workers, the dedicated core of volunteers, the security team, food service staff and those who manage buildings, grounds and supplies.
Dr. Alice Tang, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Health’s Northern Virginia Medical Center, and Nathan Dankwa, president of the Woodbridge Rotary Club, were on hand to commemorate the occasion.
“How fitting that this display will be enjoyed by our entire community during National Hospital and Nurses Weeks,” Tang said in the release. “We are so thankful to the Woodbridge Rotary Club for setting this up in honor of all the individuals who work to make care possible in our hospital and local community care facilities.”
Dankwa added, “We're very happy that Sentara gave us the opportunity to show our appreciation to health care workers and our community. At the Rotary, we are people of action, and we believe in service of ourselves, and that’s what health care workers stand for … we know how helpful they are to our community and general welfare.”
After this week, the “Flags for Heroes” display will return during Memorial Day in recognition of heroes throughout the community.
In November, around Veterans Day, the flags will return to honor local veterans and military personnel who have ties to our community.
