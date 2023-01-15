Residents from the Tribute at the Glen decided to take Law Enforcement Appreciation Day literally this year.
With lunch from Chick-fil-A, dozens of goodie bags and “survival kits” in tow, residents from the Woodbridge senior living community offered their appreciation to Prince William County police with a more personal touch Monday.
“The police are so vital to the community and to the world, of course … and particularly, to us. Because we’re in a situation where we’re in assisted living we need their assistance as well,” said Carol Florow, who has lived at the facility since 2021.
Florow, a native of Memphis, Tenn., was one of two residents who personally made the trip to deliver the goods at the department’s Central District Station on Monday, but according to Michelle Mindock, Tribute’s community relations director, more than 20 residents helped to put together the goodie bags of snacks and the survival kits with things like kits with things like Lifesaver candies "to remind you of the many times you've been one" and Payday bars "since you're not doing it for the money."
The other resident who made the trip was Clemmie Griffin Jr., an Army veteran and retired Secret Service agent who proudly showed off his badge and old identification card. He said he’d stood guard while President John F. Kennedy laid in state at the Capitol.
The plan for Monday’s event was hatched by Mindock, a former police officer herself in Culpeper. Presenting a small trophy and the meals to Police Chief Peter Newsham, Mindock said some people don’t know all the challenges police officers face every day, and how much it means to police to feel appreciated by the public.
“All they want to do is get home safely to their families. So ‘thank you’ seems like two simple words, but it means a lot for them,” Mindock said.
Newsham told the group about the morning’s roll call, where officers who responded to last week’s Dumfries shooting that killed a young child and wounded four teens were present. It was Prince William police, he said, who saved the life of one young person by applying a tourniquet to his leg before identifying the alleged shooter and securing the gun allegedly used in the shooting.
“A lot of times, they don’t get thanks for the work that they do, and I’ve got to tell you, from the bottom of my heart … for you guys to take the time to do all this for our officers, it’s very very much appreciated,” Newsham said.
