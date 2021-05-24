On April 6, Woodbridge High School senior Aisha Khan sat nervously alone in her bedroom. It was “Ivy Day” – the day all Ivy League universities announce their applicant decisions – and she sat patiently as the clock ticked down the minutes until 7 p.m., when they would be released.
When 7 came, she took a deep breath and checked her email. Moments later, she ran downstairs to her parents screaming and crying with joy. She had been accepted at every school she applied to.
Khan was offered admission at Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford – all on full scholarships. She was also waitlisted at Columbia. The acceptances, although no doubt helped by Khan’s numerous extracurricular activities and high grade-point average, came as a shock.
“Honestly the plan from the beginning was the University of Virginia. And I just applied [to the Ivy League schools] for fun,” Khan said. “I was thinking I would maybe luck out with one school.”
While luck certainly took her beyond one school, it is far from the only reason she was accepted. Khan has worked on multiple local political campaigns, is a member of the Prince William County Student Senate, participates in student council and has won national creative writing awards.
She has also volunteered with a local mosque, helped with food packing and tutored and is a member of Girl Scouts. This year, Khan helped organize a hygiene product drive for local homeless shelters, which collected over 500 products for people in need.
However, she believes she got into the schools mainly because of her thoughtful essays. In them, Khan discussed her family dynamics, cliff diving and palm reading.
“I truly did write from the heart, and I put a lot of time and thought into my essays,” Khan said. “I tried to present myself as I am. I didn’t try to be anything I’m not.”
After much debate and consideration, Khan will attend Harvard in the fall. She plans to major in environmental science and minor in Spanish on a pre-law track, with plans to go into public-sector consulting and eventually into environmental policy law. She also plans to go into government later in her life.
While she sees her attendance at such a prestigious university as a personal win, she also believes it is both a sign of progress and struggle for people in similar situations.
“Being a woman of color, especially as a daughter of an immigrant, and having the opportunity to attend one of these institutions – which have historically been very exclusive – is, to me, a reflection of the progress we’ve made, but at the same time a reminder of the hurdles ahead,” Khan said. “I hope my education allows me to better understand socioeconomic disparities so that more students have access to higher education.”
