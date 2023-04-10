A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy died after he lost control of his car Sunday morning and crashed into a building in Woodbridge.
The wreck happened just before 8:20 a.m. on Featherstone Road near Walnut Street when the driver of a of a 2019 Toyota Yaris was traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed," said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
When the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, he lost control. The car left the road and struck a building in 1200 block of Featherstone Road before rolling onto its roof, Perok said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was taken to an area hospital where he died Sunday evening, Perok said.
Virginia law prohibits police from releasing the driver's name due to his age.
Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
Idiocy has consequences. Thank God this particular idiot didn't kill anyone else.
