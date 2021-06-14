A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy is facing several charges after fleeing from law enforcement at speeds up to 100 mph Saturday evening on U.S. 1 in Stafford County, authorities say.
At 10:37 p.m., Deputy S.C. Martin attempted to stop an Acura traveling southbound at 64 mph in the posted 45 mph zone on Jefferson Davis Highway near Wind Ridge Drive. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated to over 100 mph and initiated a pursuit, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
As the pursuit reached Garrisonville Road, the driver slowed the vehicle to make the right hand turn. Deputy Martin recognized this to be the best opportunity to utilize the PIT maneuver, which forces a driver to abruptly turn the car sideways, and safely end the pursuit.
The PIT maneuver had the desired effect and the suspect vehicle was safely stopped, the sheriff's office said.
The driver, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge, told deputies he attempted to flee because he did not have a driver’s license, the release said.
A Smith and Wesson handgun was located under the driver’s seat. Five other passengers in the vehicle were released from the scene or released to parents, the sheriff's office said.
Stafford Juvenile Intake decided not to confine the driver and he was released to a parent, the release said. Charges are pending for eluding, driving without a license, concealed weapon, driving without a seatbelt, and speeding.
The boy wasn't identified because he's a juvenile.
