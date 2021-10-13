A 17-year-old Woodbridge boy was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Purcell Road in mid-Prince William County.
The single-vehicle wreck happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Purcell Road. Police say the teen driver of a 2004 Acura LX was traveling northwest at a high rate of speed.
The driver eventually lost control and the Acura veered off the road, struck a ditch and rolled several times, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car, Perok said.
A 14-year-old male passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. The passenger and an acquaintance driving in a second vehicle behind the Acura drove the driver to an area hospital, where he later died, Perok said.
Due to a change in Virginia law, the identity of the juvenile driver is not being disclosed. The investigation continues.
