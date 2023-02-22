Maryland State Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash on the Capital Beltway that left an 18-year-old Woodbridge woman dead and a young man injured.
The wreck happened just after 5 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 495 prior to the Route 355 exit in Montgomery County.
A Chevrolet Cobalt, for unknown reasons, traveled off the right side of the highway, striking an embankment and tree, state police said in a news release.
The driver, identified as Tera King, 18, of Weejun Loop, Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old man who was a passenger was taken to Suburban Hospital. No information was available on his condition.
What cause the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.
