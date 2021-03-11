A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Triangle.
Police were called to the wreck in the area of Fuller Heights and Old Triangle roads at 10:20 a.m.
Skye Elizabeth Richardson, 27, of Woodbridge was traveling east on Fuller Heights Road when she lost control of her 2016 Ford Focus, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
At one point, the vehicle left the roadway, striking two trees before coming to rest. Richardson, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The investigation continues.
