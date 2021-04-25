Fauquier sheriff’s detectives have charged a Woodbridge woman in Thursday’s murder of a Remington man who “interrupted a daytime burglary at his residence,” authorities said Sunday.
Arrested overnight in Prince William County, Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit burglary, sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Lewis said.
The other suspect, Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, remains at large.
Charles W. “Trip” Bopp, 24, “was shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival at home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road about a mile west of Remington.
Deputies responded to the report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. April 22.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Prince William County Police and Manassas City Police have joined the investigation of Mr. Bopp’s murder.
The victim’s father Charles W. Bopp Jr. retired Aug. 31 as a major, one of the highest-ranking members of the Fauquier sheriff’s office. Maj. Bopp previously worked as a U.S. Secret Service agent in charge after transferring from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Sheriff Bob Mosier expressed “thanks for the continued support and efforts of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners.”
Guerra remained in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond Sunday.
