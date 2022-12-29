A 35-year-old Woodbridge woman faces attempted malicious wounding charges after police say she attempted to stab a 72-year-old family member on Christmas Eve.
Police were called to the 600 block of block of Belmont Bay Drive just before 8 a.m. for a domestic assault.
The victim, a 72- year-old woman, and the suspect -- 35-year-old Alexandra Nicole Paul -- were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Paul at one point retrieved a knife and attempted to stab the victim, who dodged the knife and "sprayed the accused with pepper spray before leaving the residence," Carr said.
The victim wasn't injured.
Paul was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, Carr said. Bond information wasn't available.
