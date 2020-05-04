A 50-year-old Woodbridge woman struck by a car May 1 while walking her dog near Cardinal Drive and Swan Way has died of her injuries.
Police were called to the accident scene at 2:24 p.m., where the driver of a 2007 Lexus IS 250 was traveling east on Cardinal left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said in a news release.
The driver, a 19-year-old Woodbridge woman, remained on scene.
The pedestrian, 50-year-old Deborah Lynn Talbot, was flown to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries on May 3, police said.
Police say alcohol or drugs were not factors in the collision. The investigation continues.
