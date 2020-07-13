A Prince William County grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old woman on involuntary manslaughter and illegal racing charges in connection with the May 3 death of a woman who was struck while walking her dog near Cardinal Drive.
Cierra Dickerson, 19, was indicted July 6 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, racing involving death, and two counts of reckless driving -- one for driving too fast for conditions and the other for failure to maintain control, the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a news release.
On May 1, Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, was walking her dog in the area of Swan Way around 2:25 p.m., when the driver of a 2007 Lexus IS 250 traveling east on Cardinal left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk, police said in a news release.
Talbot was flown to an area hospital where she died of her injuries on May 3, police said.
If convicted, Dickerson faces a maximum penalty of 32 years in prison.
