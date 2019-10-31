An 85-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Minnieville Road at Fowke Lane in Woodbridge.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 1997 Toyota Corolla was on Fowke Lane crossing Minnieville Road about 8:08 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling northbound on Minnieville Road.
A passenger in the Toyota Corolla, 85-year-old Maria Amparo Ruiz of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The drivers of both vehicles, a 69-year-old Woodbridge man in the Toyota and a 41-year-old Woodbridge man in the Silverado, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
The investigation continues.
