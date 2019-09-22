A Woodbridge woman was killed and three others injured Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in the Franconia area of Fairfax County.
Police were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Beulah Street about 5:50 p.m. for a wreck involving a 2000 Dodge Neon that hit a tree.
The driver, Lauren Roucka, 27, of Woodbridge, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Three adult passengers were taken to an area hospital and were treated for injuries that were not life threatening.
A preliminary investigation determined that Roucka was traveling north on Telegraph Road near Beulah Street when she lost control and hit a tree in the median. Detectives are still working to determine if speed and alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.”
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
