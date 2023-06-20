Republican William “Bill” Woolf handily defeated Robert Ruffolo Tuesday to become his party’s nominee in Virginia’s 30th Senate District.
With the vast majority of precincts reporting around 9 p.m., Woolf was ahead by more than 40 percentage points.
Woolf will face well-known Democrat Danica Roem, a state delegate from Prince William County, in the November general election.
The new 30th Senate District includes Manassas, Manassas Park and western Prince William County including Yorkshire, Gainesville and Haymarket.
This is an InsideNoVa news alert. Check back for updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.