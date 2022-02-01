Fairfax County’s latest affordable housing development next to George Mason University is partly subsidized by a new federal program that could help fund other future projects.
For the past several years, Fairfax has been chipping away at its goal of creating 5,000 new affordable housing units by 2034. According to county data, as of May 2021, 114 new homes had been created and another 1,753 were in the pipeline.
But last week, the county began work on a housing project partly subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its Rental Assistance Demonstration program. If successful, this subsidy could be used for more housing projects in the pipeline, said Braddock District County Supervisor James Walkinshaw.
The program allows developers to enter into long-term contracts to finance improvements and construction, he said. “So it essentially makes the numbers work for the developers to build a project like this. It’s a really important tool.”
The new project, called “One University,” was brought to the Fairfax Board of Supervisors in 2017 by a real estate developer, SCG Development, based in Massachusetts. The proposal sought to demolish the 46-unit Robinson Square affordable housing community on 10.6 acres of land owned by the county and build a mix of affordable and student housing.
Walkinshaw said the idea behind the project was to make sure the affordable housing offered to residents is maximized. The new development would more than quadruple the number of people housed on the site.
“[The property] had been underutilized, historically and not reaching its full potential,” he added.
The new complex will be three buildings with 120 multi-family apartments, 120 senior independent living apartments, 333 units of student housing and meeting space for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Walkinshaw said the county helped the previous tenants find other housing, and they will be given the option to move back before anyone else. The income eligibility criteria will stay the same as before – serving families earning up to 60% of the area’s median income.
The land is owned by the Fairfax Housing Authority, but the housing itself will be developed, owned and operated by SCG Development. A portion of the property will be leased to RISE, a Georgia-based real estate company, for student housing.
In addition to bringing the county closer to its housing goals, Walkinshaw said, the project also creates opportunities for senior adults to audit classes at GMU and students to live closer to campus.
“The folks who live at One University will be able to walk right across the street to the campus and audit courses and participate in the vibrancy and life of George Mason,” Walkinshaw said. “That’s an exciting wrinkle to this project that presents a lot of opportunities for us.”
When it approved the project in 2019, the Fairfax board required a transportation study of both traffic and pedestrians at the intersection of Ox Road and University Drive.
Walkinshaw said he hopes that if this project goes well it could be a model for future projects including a potential 275-unit affordable housing development near the Fairfax Government Center. It’s early in the process, but Walkinshaw said if everything comes together the county may apply for the federal housing subsidy program again.
“It’s very likely,” he said.
