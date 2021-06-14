I-66 Express Mobility Partners has begun work on its administrative and maintenance complex at 7450 Century Park Drive in Manassas.
Scheduled to open in 2022, the complex will provide traffic management, emergency response coordination, maintenance and snow removal for the I-66 Express Lanes under construction from Gainesville to the Capital Beltway. The Express Lanes are scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.
About 60 full-time employees in the areas of management, technology, customer service and operations personnel will be based at the Manassas site.
The complex includes a 25,000-square-foot office building and technical operations hub, an 8,400-square-foot utility building and a 28,000-square-foot parking lot. It is next to the 1,300- space Balls Ford Road commuter lot under construction. The location also provides direct access to the I-66 Express Lanes for public safety personnel from Prince William County’s new Groveton Fire Station, which went into service in January.
“Breaking ground for this facility marks another milestone in our progress to transform I-66 outside the beltway into a more reliable, safer travel experience for motorists in the region,” said Javier Gutierrez, CEO of I-66 Express Mobility Partners.
The facility has been designed in accordance with Virginia’s Energy Conservation and Environmental Standards. Features include electric vehicle charging stations, roof-mounted solar panels and low-demand lighting and plumbing systems. The facility will also have bicycle racks and connectivity to the planned trail along Balls Ford Road.
The general contractor is Winchester-based Howard Shockey & Sons. Gannett Fleming designed the primary facility and partnered with Richmond-based Timmons Group for site development.
In 2016, I-66 Express Mobility Partners entered into a 50-year agreement with the state to rebuild 22.5 miles of I-66 from I-495 to Gainesville. The $3.5 billion project will feature three general-purpose lanes, two Express Lanes, 4,000 park-and-ride spaces, expanded transit service and 11 miles of shared-use path that will connect existing and planned trails.
