The project will convert about a mile and a half of the existing shoulder to a travel lane, from the end of the existing entrance ramp from Route 123 to the beginning of the exit ramp to the Prince William Parkway. The auxiliary lane will make it easier for drivers to merge into and out of traffic between the ramps and free up additional room for through-drivers, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Work to begin this spring on I-95 auxiliary lane in Woodbridge
At its monthly meeting Wednesday, the Commonwealth Transportation Board awarded a $14.6 million contract to create an auxiliary lane on southbound Interstate 95 from Gordon Boulevard to Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
Southbound I-95 averages about 92,000 vehicles a day in this area.
Corman Kokosing Construction Co. of Annapolis Junction, Maryland, received the contract for the project, which will also provide a new paved shoulder, relocate noise walls as needed, replace impacted roadway lighting, install or upgrade guardrails and build new retaining walls.
Work will begin later this spring and is expected to be complete in fall 2022. All work will be done within the existing right of way and mostly beyond concrete barriers, with few traffic impacts expected.
The project is being completed as part of the I-95 Corridor Improvement Plan, and is financed with a portion of the concession fee provided under the 95 Express Lanes Project Comprehensive Agreement.
Visit the VDOT project page for more details.
